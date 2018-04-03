Rain/Thunderstorms/Snow All Likely Today

Another spring storm system is moving into our region today and along with comes the chance for rain, thunder and snow. Drizzle and fog will give way to steady rain this morning as the main forcing increases over our area. This could mean a rumble of thunder or two, especially south of I-80 through midday. There will likely be lull in the rain this afternoon before strong NW winds arrive and the back end of the system. This will lead to a change over from rain to snow between 3PM-6PM for our area. While minor accumulations are expected, roads will see little to no impact as snow rates won't be high and pavement temps are well above freezing. This means a dusting in the QC should be on grassy surfaces and the 1"-2" accumulations along highway on grassy surfaces as well.

Winds will be a problem for everyone as they will gust from the NW close to 40 mph. This will bring single digit wind chills Wednesday morning and highs in the 30s/40s on Wednesday afternoon. If this isn't enough the below normal temps stick around all week and a system will arrive this weekend. It is too far out to determine if it is rain or snow, but it is starting to look similar to the system that dropped several inches of snow over our area a couple weekends ago. For all the latest weather information download the QCWeather App.