Rainfall More Than 5" Below Normal Since August 1st

We obviously know we could use some rain, but it is starting to become record worthy. Since August 1st the QCA has only picked up a little over a half inch of rain. This is the driest stretch on record over those 43 days. In fact since August 1st we officially picked up 0.68" which is over 5" below normal. From August 1st to today the average rainfall in the QCA is 5.95"! We don't have any major rain chances in sight and I suspect more records will start to fall and drought conditions will continue to worsen.