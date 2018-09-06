Rainy Start/Showers Push South This Afternoon

Showers will hang around for most of this morning along and south of I-80. These will likely push south of I-80 this afternoon. Rain chances will stick around into the weekend as the remnants of Gordon slide just to our southeast. If you live north of highway 30 you are likely dry the rest of this week. For the QC rain chances will be around early Friday, but Gordon will only bring us cloud cover for the weekend. Everyone will finally dry out next week!