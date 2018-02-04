Raising awareness about women's heart disease

The month of February is American Heart Month and many people wore red on Friday supporting "Go Red For Women," raising awareness about heart disease in women.

Amy Geyssens, a Moline resident, was born with congenital heart disease. She had her first open heart surgery when she was nine months old and has had three open heart surgeries since then.

"You know it was hard to do everything that everyone else my age was doing and as an adult you learn to cherish everything as it is and you live one day at a time," said Geyssens.

She said she goes about her day normally, but says everything takes longer than someone without heart disease. She also had to get an internal defibrillator put in.

"The reason I got it is on my 18th birthday, I dropped over dead at a Best Buy parking lot... Two days later I got the defibrillator put in," she said.

Geyssens said the defibrillator has saved her life more than once.

"It's hard to know that that's keeping me alive sometimes," she said.

Dr. Rafat Padaria, a Cardiologist at Cardiovascular Medicine in Davenport, said it's important for women to get checked early in order to prevent heart disease in the future.

"And then of course heart disease may come on later in life, but it started early," she said.

Young women can also have heart disease and it is important to get checked by a doctor.

"Yeah, you can have all sorts of sharp chest pains, you can have your heart fluttering -- That could actually be a condition," said Dr. Padaria.

Doctors are also reminding women to control their blood pressure, exercise, cut down on salt, and quit smoking. A blood pressure of 130 over 80 is now considered high blood pressure.

"In women as they get older, the risk for stroke is higher if blood pressure is not controlled and heart attacks and I emphasize this to my patients a lot," said Dr. Padaria.

Dr. Padaria also recommends getting hypertension, cholesterol, and lipids checked. She said Calcium scoring is also a quick and non-invasive type of screening.

"We can tell you your Calcium score. If it's less than 100, your risk for heart disease is very low. This is basically looking at the Calcium, which is in the plaque in the heart arteries which causes the blockages," she said.

Dr. Padaria said discussing women's heart disease will create more awareness.

"If they don't come to us, we can't help them. So, women need to take control of their heart health, take themselves seriously, and hopefully this helps them go to the Doctor's," she said.