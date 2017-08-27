Rally for a Welcoming Quad Cities held in Schwiebert Park

Jen and Ben Schrempf decided to bring their daughters Bella and Maddie to the Schwiebert Park Sunday afternoon.

There they heard speeches given by local leaders and listened to music as part of the Rally for a Welcoming Quad Cities.

One Human Family QCA is an organization committed to stopping hate crimes in the area and set up the rally.

This comes following a second rally earlier this month in Vander Veer Park.

"We wanted to show our girls we love everybody in our school," says mother Jen Schrempf. "That's what we're trying to spread to them."

When making the decision to bring her children along, Schrempf admits she thought back to the violence in Charlottesville.

"I think the risk was worth the reward," she says.

Organizers say they appreciate having not only children but individuals from all different backgrounds, races, and religions in attendance.

"It's reaching out and building bridges with people who are very different from us that's what makes America truly truly great," says Kai Swanson, who is involved with One Human Family QCA.

Another involved member is Rabbi Henry Karp who believes children can be taught both to hate and to love.

"That's why they need to be here, to hear this message," he explains. "They need to be standing next to their parents when they hear this message."

Many feel teaching the next generation is a step forward, but Swanson says it's also important to remember the country's history.

"America was built by people coming together over their differences to build something greater than any one of them could of imagined," he says.

One Human Family QCA plans to hold more events in the Quad Cities sometime in the near future.