Rare sight at Rock Island Co. animal shelter: several empty dog kennels

Who let the dogs out? That's what you may be wondering when you see a photo of the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control shelter in Moline. The photo shows a row of empty dog pens with their gates left open.

The photo was posted on the QC PAWS Facebook page. The non-profit organization raises money to support animals in the shelter. The post says "It isn't often that this happens here, but with the help of all our great supporters and staff and volunteers, every once in a while it does."

Sam DeYoung, Director of the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control tells TV-6 it's hard to believe how quickly the shelter emptied as the result of recent adoptions.

She says they have five to seven dogs on the adoption floor right now, but some of them are on hold to be adopted.

The facility can hold up to 87 dogs.