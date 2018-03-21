Rauner campaigns in Moline; Pritzker in Chicago

The candidates for Illinois governor wasted no time in vying for November votes.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is seeking a second term, made stops in the suburbs of Chicago, Rockford and Moline Wednesday, March 21. His opponent, democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker thanked voters in Chicago.

During his stop in Moline, Rauner visited with people eating at River House Bar and Grill before thanking local volunteers.

Democrats came out to the polls in higher numbers on primary day. Rauner says it is a trend across the county. But is confident he can rally the support he needs come November.

“Illinois is unique,” Rauner said. “We have such a corrupt broken system that when the choice is between more Madigan corruption and control through his crony Pritzker versus what we are trying to do, Rauner and Sanguinetti, I believe there will be many republicans who will vote, but also I believe we'll get many democrats to come over and vote with us and independent voters.”

Rauner says he can work across party lines because he has done it for three years.

“Madigan is the problem,” Rauner said. “It's not some of his members and when we get enough of his members with us reform minded members will make the changes.”

But his opponent says it is time for a change.

“We need to rescue the state from the governor who is such a complete failure,” Pritzker said in Chicago. “He's done nothing for working families for three years.”

