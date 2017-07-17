Rauner says he'll veto money for Chicago teacher pensions

FILE - In this July 5, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference, in Chicago. The budget impasse that began with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s tenure is finally over, despite the Republican’s objections to the included income tax increase. Now the wealthy former businessman must ask voters for a second term in 2018 without reforms he promised and having lost a more than two-year fight. (G-Jun Yam File/Associated Press)
Posted:

MT. ZION, Ill. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll use his amendatory veto power to remove money for Chicago teacher pensions from a school funding bill.

Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar says that could effectively kill the legislation, putting hundreds of districts at risk of shuttering schools.

Lawmakers approved a state budget this month that requires school funding be distributed through a new, more equitable formula that isn't law yet.

At a stop in Mt. Zion Monday, Rauner called on lawmakers to send him the funding bill they approved in May. He says removing a Chicago "bailout" would provide more money for other districts.

Manar, the bill's sponsor, says Rauner should be working with lawmakers on an agreement rather than holding campaign-style events for TV cameras.

Illinois already covers pension costs for districts other than CPS.

 