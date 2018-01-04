Rauner staying at veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis

Gov. Bruce Rauner is staying at the Quincy Veterans Home where 13 people have died and dozens sickened from Legionnaires' disease.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the Republican arrived Wednesday night. She says he plans to stay several days with residents and staff to get a better understanding of "the clinical, water-treatment, and residential operations of the home."

Legionnaires' is a serious form of pneumonia caused by bacteria that can multiply in water systems. A 2015 outbreak killed 12 residents and another 53 residents and staff members were sickened. Another veteran died last fall.

The state spent $5 million upgrading the home's water system after the 2015 outbreak.

Rauner has been heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis by opponents seeking to unseat him in November.

The Mayor of Quincy issued the following statement on the Veteran's Home:

MAYOR MOORE ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY EFFORT TO SUPPORT ILLINOIS VETERANS HOME AT QUINCY

QUINCY, IL –

Surrounded by a bi-partisan group of current and former elected officials, veterans, and concerned citizens, Mayor Kyle Moore updated the community on an effort that has been underway for the last few weeks to give additional support to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Mayor Moore said a steering committee met for the first time on December 15 to address the issues surrounding the facility that have taken place over the last two years.

“We were very concerned when a number of well-intentioned elected officials and candidates for office began calling for the closure of the Quincy Veterans Home after lawsuits were filed in response to the Legionella outbreak,” Moore said. “I want to thank those public servants, especially those on the Veterans Affairs Committees, who are trying to help us

get to the bottom of what has happened. We know the Home is doing everything it can to eradicate the bacteria and everyone involved is working together to find the best possible outcome.”

“We know the state is not hiding from this, but is doing everything they can to stop further outbreaks,” Moore continued. “The Quincy Veterans Home has over 131 years of experience in caring for our veterans, providing them with 210 acres in a park-like setting to live out their days with the respect and dignity they deserve. Over 500 employees dedicate their lives to taking care of our veterans and have enormous pride in the quality of care they deliver. Our committee’s goal is to work with the Quincy Veterans Home to tell their story, to support the staff who provide quality care to the veterans who call this their home.”

Mayor Moore announced the members of the steering committee were: State Senator Jil Tracy, State Representative Randy Frese, IDES Director Jeff Mays, Former State Representative Mike McClain, Former Mayor C. David Nuessen, Former Mayor Chuck Scholz, and GREDF President Marcel Wagner.

“I am committed to the best possible care for our veterans and I am working with all the stakeholders to ensure that the issues surrounding the Legionella virus at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Illinois are resolved.

The Illinois Veterans Home is the exact type of high-quality residence our veterans deserve. It has a 132-year history of providing the care, compassion, and camaraderie that veterans seek and I would not hesitate for a moment to have a member of my family retire or convalesce there. I have met with Illinois Veterans Home residents, staff, and representatives from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. I am confident that the recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control are being followed. It is my belief that with the implementation of a comprehensive water management plan and the construction of the new water management plant the problem has been resolved.

It is imperative that we remain vigilant, continue to adequately supervise the overall living conditions in the facility, and ensure that we put the health of our veterans before all other considerations in this matter. True leaders can put politics aside when problems like this arise. Further politicization of the issue is self-serving and just plain morally wrong. We must work together to take care of the people who have served our nation.” Sen. Jil Tracy (R-47) Representative Randy Frese (R-94) spoke at the press conference stating, “Regarding the special hearing being called by Chairpersons Senator Thomas Cullerton and Representative Linda Chapa LaVia, I stand in full support of their desire to have a complete audit of events pertaining to the Legionella issue at the Illinois Veterans Home-Quincy. The staff and administration currently serving at the Quincy facility have my complete confidence. Over the past two and a half years, the amount of effort extended and resources dedicated towards the care of veterans at the home is to be commended. It is my belief that the special hearing set for January 9, 2018 will present a positive look into those efforts…and may provide an opportunity to enhance even further the quality of service that the Quincy Veterans' Home provides to future generations of veterans and their families.”

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz highlighted that this is an ongoing effort that would span many months, if not years.

“We want this group to not just be focused on caring for our veterans today, but how the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy can evolve to be prepared to take care of the next generation of veterans that will need care at the home,” Scholz said.

Mayor Moore also announced a sub-committee has been formed with the task of promoting the positive impact the Quincy Veterans Home has on the region. They are: Brandy Blickhan-Ridder, Raquel Piazza, Bob Gough, Hap Northern (Former Vet’s Home Administrator), Ron Frillman (Former Vet’s Home Administrator), Michael Hutmacher (Former Vet’s home Administrator), Jeffrey Conte (City of Quincy), Roger Schwengel (Friends of the Illinois Veterans Home), and Lynn Niewohner (Quincy Senior Center).

Both groups have been meeting since December 15th and will ccontinue to meet on a regular basis to ensure the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy continues to be a place where veterans receive the care they have earned.