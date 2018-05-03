Raw oysters make over 100 people sick in California, lab testing confirms norovirus infection

Seafood lovers may want to avoid raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada.

California's Department of Health says roughly 100 people got sick after eating them. It's possible other states received the oysters as well.

Nearly 200 cases of gastrointestinal issues linked to consumption of raw oysters were reported in Canada.

Lab testing has confirmed some of those who fell ill had norovirus infection.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Health officials say people who eat shellfish should cook them until the internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees.