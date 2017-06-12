Rawhide dog chews recalled

United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products sold nationwide and on-line.

According to the recall notice, rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Columbia, and a Brazilian supplier used an ammonium compound that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn't been approved in the U.S> for use in making dog rawhide chews.

United Pet Group says it has received limited reports of pet illness.

The recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide, and that have an expiration date ranging from June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020. That date can be found on the back of the package.

Consumers with these products can contact United Pet Group consumer affairs at 1-855-215-4962 between 8 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for a refund.