A cold front is passing through the area this morning. This will bring sub freezing temperatures back in the fold quickly. So any of the ice/snow that melted overnight it will likely re-freeze between 6AM-10AM, during the morning rush. Main/treated roads will be okay, but it will be your neighborhood and rural roads that could be tricky. Please use caution this morning and allow extra room for motorists.
Re-Freezing Possible This Morning & Overnight
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:45 AM, Jan 08, 2018