Reap What They Sew

Grant Sims often finds himself on pins and needles. It comes with the territory at Monster Sewing in Moline. Sims nickname is Monster. People say he sews like a monster.

Several sewing machines operate at a time in this small business. They sew at a pretty high level. The handful of people who work at the store have been sewing for more than twenty five years.

Grant’s wife Kim works at the shop. She says the business continues to grow by word of mouth.

John Clark is one of Grant’s friends. He is a wizard with the machine. He knows how to thread the needle. He has been in the industry for more than thirty years.

Grant’s mom also greets customers. She works up front. Keeping it all in the family.

Grant even has a wall decorated with military and law enforcement patches. It’s a tribute to patriotism.

Reaping what they sew. It’s what they do so very well in the world of Monster Sewing.

