Reba McEntire Returns to the Iowa State Fair in 2018

Reba fans rejoice! Iconic entertainer Reba McEntire, will once again grace the Iowa State Fair Grandstand stage.

Reba has performed at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand six times in Fair history, most recently in 2015. Stay tuned to iowastatefair.org for ticket information.

Reba's latest album, Sing it Now: Songs of Faith and Hope (Nash Icon Records / Capitol Christian Music Group), topped both the Billboard Country & Christian/Gospel charts and marked her 13th summit to reaching a No. 1 selling album. Additionally, it scored the ACM, CMA and GRAMMY® Awards winner two GMA Dove Awards nominations for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song Of The Year. Her epic career has achieved a rare pinnacle with 35 No. 1 singles, over 56 million albums sold worldwide and produced notable hits including "Back to God," "Is There Life Out There," "Consider Me Gone" and "Fancy." Reba has also become a household name across television with her six-season #1 sitcom, film, theater and retail. The multi-media mogul continues to co-headline the longest-running Country act in The Colosseum at Caesars' history with REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together In Vegas.

