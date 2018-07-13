"Rebuilding Together Quad Cities" fixing up Davenport woman's home

"Rebuilding Together Quad Cities" is a non-profit group that partnered up with the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. They're gathering volunteers to help with upgrading Caroline Vernon's home. Vernon has rheumatoid arthritis, and can't use every part of her home to full capacity.

"I've never been in my back yard yet," said Vernon. "Having stairs to be able to utilize that - for my grandkids especially, that's going to be just so awesome for me."

Vernon praised the organization skills and hard working members of the program and church, saying, "They are worker bees and they don't mess around. They are nonstop. It's just very cool and obviously I feel so grateful."

The executive director of "Rebuilding Together", Steve Barton, says, "It's always a pleasure to meet on these projects - not only the homeowner - but also get to know the volunteers and really see people helping people."

Barton said when the church reached out to them about the youth committee helping on a project, they knew this was the perfect one. Aaron Murphy, a Junior at Davenport West High School, is part of the youth group at the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Murphy came out and helped, saying, "It's showing me skills that I didn't have before. It's giving me a good life skill of being able to devote my time better."

Caroline is also a volunteer for a non profit organization - NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness). She's been updating her Facebook with pictures of the work progress, and says that the support on their has been incredible. The project should be completely finished Saturday afternoon, and Caroline already knows the first thing she'll be doing. "First thing I'm going to do is I'm going to walk down the stairs and into my yard and see what's going on down there from that angle," she said. "Just being able to go out there and spend time and just relish in the gratitude I feel - it's just something that I'll be doing a lot of for a long time, I'm sure."