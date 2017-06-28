Recall for chest of drawers sold on-line

South Shore Industries is recalling the Summer Breeze-style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors.

Each drawer has two round knobs.

The chests were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, and other on-line retailers from February 2005 through December 2016.

If t he chests are not anchored to the wall, a tip-over could injure and/or entrap a child, and result in death or injuries.

No incidents have been reported.

Consumers can contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.

South Shore is also offering a free, one-time, in-home installation of the kit.

South Shore can be contacted by e-mail at service@southshore.ca or at the link attached to this story. Click on "Recall Information" for more information.