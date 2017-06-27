Recalled fireworks sold in Illinois

More than 36-thousand packages of fireworks are being recalled in four states... due to burn and injury hazards.

The recall involves TNT Red, White and Blue smoke fireworks... sold in bags containing three canisters.

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries.

The fireworks were sold in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin, last month and this month, at albertsons, kroger, meijer, target, wal-mart and other retailers.

Consumers should not use them and can contact American Promotional Events for a refund.

American Promotional Events can be reached at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

