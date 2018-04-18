Recent Comcast-Netflix deal to bring new options to cable subscribers

A recent Comcast-Netflix deal is bringing new options to millions of cable subscribers.

Beginning later this month, Comcast will start offering Netflix in some of their television bundles.

Comcast says it will launch a variety of offers that include Netflix to both new and existing subscribers.

There's no word yet on the exact packaging or pricing for these specific TV bundles.

With Netflix included in your Comcast statement, subscribers of both won't have to keep up with two bills.

Comcast is currently in more than 21-million households in the U.S.