Reckless Driving leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, 4 arrested

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 01:56 AM Davenport Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 1300 Vine Street when they observed a vehicle driving recklessly. When Officers attempted to initiate contact, the vehicle stopped and four subjects ran from the vehicle and were detained.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was recently reported stolen out of Rock Island, Illinois. One adult and three

juveniles were all charged related to this incident.

Derrion Rhoden, 19 of Davenport was charged with Theft and

transported to the Scott County Jail. The three juveniles: male, 14 years old from Rock Island; female, 12 years old from

Davenport; and a female, 16 years old from Davenport were charged with Theft and detained at the Juvenile Detention

Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125

or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.