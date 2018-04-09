Reconstruction work to begin in Muscatine Monday

Reconstruction will begin Monday, April 9 in Muscatine as the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project continues.

KE Flatwork has announced reconstruction from 2nd Street from Mulberry to Mad Creek will begin Monday. The work will be completed in four stages and will be finished in October of 2018, depending on the weather.

Drivers are asked to avoid the construction area and use East 5th Street or Washington Street to bypass the construction zone.

The first stage of the 2nd Street work will begin Monday, when the Orange Street intersection and a short section of 2nd Street to the east and west of the intersection will be closed to traffic through Wednesday, May 9. Work will then move to the Oak Street intersection and portions of 2nd Street to the west and east of the intersection. The second stage is tentatively scheduled for completion on Aug. 13. Stage three work will be done in conjunction with stage two and include the section of 2nd Street from Oak to the Family Dollar store while also completing the section of 2nd from Orange to Oak. Stage three is tentatively scheduled for completion on Sept. 17. The final stage will reconstruct 2nd Street from the Family Dollar store to the floodgate at Mad Creek. That work is expected to occur from Sept. 17 through Oct. 12.