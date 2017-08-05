Record Cool Highs Possible Sunday

If you think it's been cool, you're right, but Sunday will likely be the first day we set a record. With showers and clouds around we will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The record cool high for the Quad Cities is 72° set back in 1932. Temperatures in the 60s/70s don't typically occur on a regular basis until the first week of October! Enjoy the fall preview while it lasts, because 80s return this week.