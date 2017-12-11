Officials with the American Red Cross said 2017 has been a historic and record-breaking year for disaster relief, with volunteers responding to more aid requests than the previous four years combined. So far, the American Red Cross has sheltered more than 658,000 people devastated by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Hurricane relief efforts were followed by the deadliest week of wildfires in California history. Typically, the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year. In 2017, the Red Cross deployed more than 56,000 disaster workers of which 92 percent were volunteers.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief and to help with long-term recovery efforts. Americans can help people affected by future disasters by visiting redcross.org/gift, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.