Record number of women express interest in seeking office

This year is on track to be a banner one when it comes to women running for office, from U.S. senator to governor to state legislatures.

Many of the first-time candidates are fueled by frustration over Trump administration policies and motivated by recent wins in Virginia.

It's a decidedly Democratic trend, with groups such as EMILY's List reporting a surge in women seeking information on what steps need to be taken to run for office.

During a recent training sponsored by the group in Dallas, a group of two dozen women heard about the importance of researching everything from local election laws to demographic trends.

Republicans also are looking to recruit women for office and say they have helped elect nearly 400 women since 2012.