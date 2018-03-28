Record number of women running for office this year

ATLANTA (AP) — A record number of women are expected to run for office this year, and already they are upending traditional campaigning by emphasizing their gender as they introduce themselves to an electorate they hope is eager for change.

Women running for governor in Wisconsin and Maryland breastfeed their infants in their campaign videos. Another in Georgia tells voters that "the folks who have held the office of governor don't look like me."

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah says, "Historically speaking, women were perhaps more hesitant to highlight their womanhood. For me, I think it's an asset."

The candidates want more emphasis placed on issues such as education, health care, early childhood development, workplace equality and paid family leave.