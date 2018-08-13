Recovery efforts underway after stolen plane crashes in Washington

Efforts are underway to recover what remains of a plane that crashed Friday after it was stolen from the Seattle Tacoma Airport by an employee.

Aerial footage shows scattered parts of the Horizon Q-400 Aircraft among the trees on a South Sound Island.

The man who stole the plane, Richard Russell, is presumed dead in the wreckage.

The FBI, the Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board are working on recovering the pilot and flight data recorders from the crash scene.