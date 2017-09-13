Recovery efforts underway in Mexico after earthquake

Heavy machinery has arrived in southern Mexican towns where the 8.1 magnitude earthquake did the most damage.

Workers began removing debris and rubble this week. At least 96 people were killed by the quake last week.

One victim said people continue to sleep outside, even in the rain, because of the aftershocks.

Most of the deaths were reported in Oaxaca.

Another young woman said her home was destroyed, but her extended family is supporting her. Thousands of homes were destroyed and even more were damaged in the natural disaster.

