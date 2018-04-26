Recovery of stolen vehicle leads to two arrests

On Thursday April 26, 2018 at 02:56 AM Davenport Police Tactical Operations Bureau located an occupied stolen Volkswagen Jetta in the 1800 block of W 55th Street. When officers approached, two juveniles ran from the vehicle. Both subjects were apprehended.

A Male, 14 years of age from Davenport was charged with Theft and Interference, and the second male juvenile, 14 years of age from Davenport was also charged with Theft and Interference. Both juveniles were placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.