Rectory Restoration

A Muscatine couple calls it “God’s House.” Melissa and Jeff Osborne bought the former Saint Mary’s Rectory from the Diocese of Davenport a few years ago.

The building was empty for two years. The Osborne's purchased the building and property for one hundred sixty thousand dollars.They also spent about ten grand to improve the roof.

Today, it’s Saint Mary Bed and Breakfast.The rectory is on the property where the former Saint Mary’s Catholic Church was located. Pieces from the past remain in the B and B. A rosary, a holy water font and confessional chair are connections to church history. The original wood staircase and brick façade are part of the attraction.

Melissa also buys locally. Antiques and bed frames are included among items purchased around town. She is also an accomplished artist. Some of her pottery and other art adorns the rooms. The Osborne's also live on the top floor.

From the roof, the view of the Mississippi River is splendid. Future plans might include a rooftop patio.

Saint Mary’s Church closed a few years ago. The German Catholic community in Muscatine was instrumental in getting the church built in 1876. Plenty of sentimental attachment remains. A former rectory, still standing! Now a tourist attraction sitting on the bluff.

