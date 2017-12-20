Red Cross assisting residents from Moline apartment building fire

Fire crews responded to Timber Ridge apartments in Moline Wednesday, December 20th. Residents quickly evacuated the building on the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. One tenant says there was heavy smoke inside.

The Red Cross is temporarily sheltering residents displaced by the fire at the Timber Ridge apartments. An overnight shelter will be open at the Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church at 1201 13th Street in Moline. Anyone displaced by the fire is encouraged to go to the shelter for a safe place to stay.

We have reached out to Moline fire for additional information and will update this story when more information becomes available.

