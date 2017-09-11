Red Cross offers expedited training in Moline for new volunteers

From wildfires out west to hurricane destruction to the south, the American Red Cross has sent crews to help people through these natural disasters.

Now the American Red Cross is recruiting new volunteers to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

To expedite the process, the Red Cross is offering Just In Time—a special fast track training for those interested in deploying to help with the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts.

The training session in Moline will be Saturday, September 30th at the Red Cross Office at 1100 River Drive in Moline.

The training session is free, but registration is requested. All sessions are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. To register, contact Laura.Streid@redcross.org or 309-662-0500 ext. 7428. Please specify which location when you register.

Just In Time participants will be eligible to deploy following the successful completion of the required training and a background check.