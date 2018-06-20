Red Cross opens shelter in Davenport after flooding

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Davenport Wednesday night to help victims of flooding.

Heavy and quick rain caused flash flooding across the area. The Red Cross shelter is located at Lincoln Fundamental Elementary in Davenport. The building is at 318 East 7th Street.

One apartment building in Davenport had 30 units flood. Renters at Woodland Apartments said they called the Red Cross because they needed a place to stay.

Woodland Apartments sits just off of Kimberly Street. An employee said 32 fans and a shop vac were brought in to clean up the mess.

Residents said it happened quickly.

“I opened the door and it was right at the wood here,” said Doni Hodges as she stood in her doorway. “And so I went and grabbed a sandbag and it started coming over the sandbag and came all the way into our apartment. It’s all the way in my kids back room back to their windows, their beds are destroyed.”

“It had a significant amount of rain here today and it flooded all of our apartments out,” she said. “This isn’t the first time it happened. This isn’t just because of the flood today.”

“Last time it flooded just a couple months ago, when it rained normally, my TV was broken I had to buy a new one,” Hurstorm said.

An employee on site told TV6 Woodland Apartments had never had flooding “this bad before.”

One couple from the complex showed up to the Red Cross shelter as it opened to check it out. They left to grab a few things, but said they planned to return to the shelter to spend the night.

