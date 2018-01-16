Red Cross says stay underground, have supplies in case of nuclear attack

Iowa isn't the most likely target for a nuclear strike, but it is possible.

KCRG-TV9 asked local officials what people should do if they get a genuine nuclear attack alert. Hawaii was a false alarm, but some people say it's frightening to think a nuclear missile attack could happen.

"I'd be very scared. I'm a mother so I'd be very worried about my daughter and the rest of my family," said Abby Restko of Iowa City.

"They can hit Iowa. That couldn't have happened in the past. Maybe a few countries but now it's a lot of countries," said Noah Keck of Solon.

Experts said the best place to be in a nuclear attack is underground such as in a basement or an underground car garage like this one.

"The last thing you want to do is get in a car and take off and find out that you're headed into the radiation contaminants," said Peter Teahen, a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Teahen has worked dozens of catastrophic events including nine eleven. He said plans for many emergencies, like floods and even house fires, work just as well in the case of a potential nuclear attack.

"Fear and not having a plan becomes one of the most difficult things for people because they don't know what to do and then panic sets in," said Teahen.

Teahen said some of those plans include having at least a week's worth of food, water, clothing and medical supplies stored someplace safe. He said those supplies for floods and fires could also help someone survive after a nuclear blast. Restko said her family has a plan.

"We've actually talked about meeting here in the Old Capitol Town Center because there's a pharmacy and other places that would have food stores and things," said Restko.

Teahen said other essential supplies include a battery powered radio, a flashlight, and games for kids to pass the time. Other helpful tips can be found using the links below.

