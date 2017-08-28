Red Cross volunteers: behind the scenes of deploying for a natural disaster

When it comes to helping victims of disaster, not all the action happens on the ground.

There are plenty of people behind the scenes who help coordinate where people are heading to and helping victims get the supplies they need.

“I anticipate this vehicle will be on the road sometime this week,” said Red Cross volunteer Susan Kuehl as she stood inside the Quad Cities chapter’s Emergency Response Vehicle.

Kuehl has been a volunteer for six years being deployed for tornados and hurricanes across the country. But this time around she's staying at home base.

“Predominately now I am working in logistics,” Kuehl said.

She makes sure this ERV is ready when called upon.

“We use this for a couple of different purposes - one is for mobile feeding, and we also use it for bulk distribution like clean-up kits racks, mops that sort of thing.”

More than 200 ERV have been deployed to Texas, and Kuehl anticipates more vehicle and people will be sent over the coming months.

“In many ways I think this is going to be worse than [Hurricane] Katrina because of the amount of people impacted,” Kuehl said.

She says there will be plenty of opportunities for seasoned and new volunteers to do their part.

“That could also include some brand new folks if they say, ‘hey I would love to be able to help, I’m not a volunteer for the red cross right now, but I would like to become [one],’ let us know. We can give you the initial training and probably be able to send you on your way and help those folks who desperately need the help.”

Volunteers must go through a background check. Once they pass it, they go through four online materials and can then be deployed.

The Red Cross is accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey and other disasters. People can donate $10 by texting “HARVEY” TO 90999.

