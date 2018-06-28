Red, White and Boom updates locations in preparation for flooding

An updated viewing, parking and exit map for Red, White, and Boom, scheduled for Tuesday, July 3rd, was released by the City of Davenport on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Locations are changed due to Mississippi flooding that is expected to occur over the July 3rd timeframe. The National Weather Service is currently predicting that the Mississippi River will crest ay16.7 ft. on July 2nd.

At 16 feet, flooding occurs in LeClaire Park, one of the locations for viewing fireworks and activities. That location will be closed for viewing. Centennial Park will also be closed for viewing. Viewing and parking are still available at Davenport's ballpark, Modern Woodmen Park.

In Rock Island, Illinois, the fireworks may be viewed from Schwiebert Park.