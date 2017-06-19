Red, White and Boom 2017 - July 3

Organizers announced the details for the Quad Cities' biggest Independence Day celebration. Red, White and Boom, 2017.

The bi-state celebration is set to kick off at 5 p.m. in both downtown Davenport, Iowa and Rock Island, Ill. and will include music, food and fun for the entire family. The night will conclude with a unique fireworks display fired from two barges in the Mississippi River beginning promptly at 9:30 p.m.

The following information is from event organizers. More information can be found at www.RedWhiteBoom.org.

(Quad Cities) -- Red White and Boom 2017 is sure to be a memorable one.

On July 3, the Independence Day celebration will bring one of the Midwest’s largest fireworks displays to the Quad Cities, along with live music and a variety of other activities. Red White and Boom –celebrating America’s birthday– is guaranteed to be a source of patriotic family fun.

Red White and Boom will host a unique fireworks display on the Mississippi River. Two dueling barges will be firing off the celebratory display on the river beginning at 9:30 p.m. Red White and Boom has joined with Townsquare Media’s 97x, to produce a soundtrack for the fireworks. The music and firing sequences are downloaded into a computer controlled launch pad, allowing the fireworks to be launched at specific times, accentuating the display.

Family friendly activities will begin at 5 p.m. in both Schwiebert Park and Modern Woodmen Park. The Genesis Family Fun Viewing area will be located in LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport, and will also be open to the public at 5 p.m. River City 6 will provide the entertainment for LeClaire Park starting at 7 p.m. Food and novelty vendors will be located on Beiderbecke Drive adjacent to LeClaire Park.

Activities at Schwiebert Park include inflatables, food vendors and a beer garden sponsored by Bent River Brewery. COUNTRY Financial is presenting The Big River Brass Band at 5 p.m., followed by the Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team of Rock Island. Smooth Groove will perform just before the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Modern Woodmen and Schwiebert Park, will both host ceremonies with a proclamations highlighting the Rock Island Arsenal, those who are serving and those who have served in our nation’s military. At 8:30 p.m., an Oath of Enlistment ceremony will take place in Modern Woodmen Park, inducting more than 40 recruits into the armed forces.

Red White and Boom is generously presented by Genesis Health System and Regional Development Authority.

This event would not be possible without all of the additional sponsors including City of Davenport, City of Rock Island, Downtown Davenport Partnership, Quad Cities River Bandits, KWQC-TV 6, Lloyd’s Plan Inc., St. Ambrose University, Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Mediacom, Happy Joe’s, Crawford Co., RIA Federal credit Union, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Vandgerinst Law, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Mickle Communications, Quad City Times, Upper Mississippi Fleeting, 97x COUNTRY Financial, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Dohrn Transfer Company, Jumer's Casino Hotel and both the Rock Island and Davenport Fire and Police Departments.

More details are available at www.RedWhiteBoom.org.

