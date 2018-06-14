Red White and Boom to be held on July 3rd

2018’s Red White and Boom will be held on July 3. The Independence Day celebration will bring one of the Midwest’s largest fireworks displays to the Quad Cities, along with live music and a variety of other activities.

Two dueling barges will be firing off the celebratory display on the river beginning at 9:30 p.m. Red White and Boom has joined with Townsquare Media’s 97x, to broadcast the music for the fireworks. The music and firing sequences are downloaded into a computer controlled launch pad, allowing the fireworks to be launched at specific times, accentuating the display.

More details on all the activities and events are available at https://www.redwhiteandboomqc.org/