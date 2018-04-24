Reducing annual or late fees for credit cards could be eliminated by asking

It's easy to reduce or possibly eliminate annual or late fees if you simply ask.

A new study from CreditCards.com found that many credit card holders are getting burdensome fees reduced or dropped just by asking. But many fail to ask or don't know that they can ask for such breaks.

According to the study, 84% of major credit card holders who asked for a late fee waiver were successful. And 70% were able to get an annual fee lowered or eliminated.

Requests about getting a higher credit limit were successful 85% of the time and 56% of consumers who asked for a lower interest rate got one.

Analysts say the competition for credit card customers among banks is increasing and that puts customers in a stronger negotiating positions.