Refreezing poses risk for black ice on Quad City streets

Many of us were able to enjoy the sunshine, and warmer weather, but now that the sun has set, the temperature is dropping, "black ice" will become another big concern.

So what is black ice? Black ice forms when the temperature drops below freezing, and the water from the day's snowmelt re-freezes, and forms a thin layer of ice that coats elevated surfaces and untreated roadways. The term Black Ice is due to the clear thin layer of ice that blends into the black asphalt.

Another hazard we will be on the lookout for the next few nights is freezing fog. That occurs when the drizzle from fog and low clouds, hit surfaces at or below freezing. These droplets freeze to tree branches, cars, elevated surfaces, and roadways also leaving black ice.

Black ice is very dangerous, especially on area roads because it can give the appearance of just a wet roadway, But then all-of-a-sudden you hit a portion of ice and you go sliding. Black Ice forms quickly on bridges and the road beneath overpasses. This is because the cold air is able to cool both the top and under the bridge or overpass, bringing about faster freezing.

If you do hit black ice, your first reaction must be to remain calm and avoid overreacting. The general rule is to do as little as possible and allow the car to pass over the ice. Do not hit the brakes, and try to keep the steering wheel straight. If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, gently turn the steering wheel in the same direction. And as always, try to remember "in ice or snow, take it slow!"