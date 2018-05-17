Regional Development Authority Board awards grants

The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board awarded 65 grants totaling $1,375,556 to area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations.

RDA made several grants to support a vibrant Quad Cities community through the arts, culture, and education sectors. RDA’s Chair, Dana Wilkinson said, “The Quad Cities has a wonderful range of cultural amenities. RDA funds local theatre, local film-making, local radio and television broadcasting, glassblowing, mentoring, music making, professional waterskiing, creative writing, and many other types of community amenities. Reading all of the grant applications confirms how incredibly vibrant the Quad Cities really is!”

A complete list of all grant recipients is embedded below.