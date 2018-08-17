Regulatory burden eased for Illinois brewers

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation that makes it possible for Illinois brewers to serve a greater selection of beers at their own taprooms. The new law will also let brewers buy and sell ciders for the first time.

Included in the legislation is an allowance for Illinois brewers to sell their own beer to other Illinois breweries, which will then be able to sell the purchased beer directly to customers in their taprooms, and to purchase cider for selling in their taprooms.

The Brewer Warehouse Permit created by HB 4897 will allow small and growing breweries to expand their operations by using warehousing and storage facilities instead of opening second locations or moving to larger spaces. The permit will allow for Class 1 and Class 2 Brewers to transfer and store, at an off-site warehouse within 80 miles, as much as 930,000 and 3.72 million gallons, respectively, of beer that the brewery manufactured.

