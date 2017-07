Amazon's annual Prime Day offers thousands of deep discounts online. It's expected to generate a billion dollars in sales.

This year, Prime Day is expanding to 30 hours in 13 countries. There's a new deal every five minutes.

To get the best Amazon deals, consumer experts recommend downloading the Amazon app. It will notify you when a discount you want is about to go live.

Prime Day may even be responsible for major sales at other stores like Target, Best Buy and Macy's.