Update: Police say Creston family found dead in Mexico

Mexican news source Noticaribe is reporting that four U.S. tourists from the same family, were found dead in a condominium of the Bahía Príncipe tourist complex in Tulum, Mexico.

The news source says authorities have not released information about the case, nor has the U.S. Consulate confirmed the information.

It is believed that the deceased are members of a family that was reported missing. That information has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

An Iowa family of four from Creston has not been heard from since leaving on a trip to Mexico on March 15.

According to social media posts from family members, Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp were expected to arrive in St. Louis on March 21 to see a Southwestern Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois.

Creston police confirmed an active missing persons case and said they were working with the State Department to gather information.

Relatives said there has been no contact with the family since they reported arriving safely in Tulum, Mexico on March 15.

Relatives had filed a missing persons report through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

