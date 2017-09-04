Relic of former Pope coming to Iowa

A relic of Former Pope John Paul II, Saint John Paul II will be in Iowa from September 6-9th.

A relic of the Pope’s blood will be in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines. The Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary from Miami, Florida are on a worldwide pilgrimage and Iowa is on the tour.

Pope John Paul II visited Des Moines on October 4, 1979, and held an outdoor mass at Living History Farms. Nearly 350,000 people attended the mass.

The public is welcome to attend mass and visit the relic while it is in Iowa.