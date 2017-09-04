Relic of former Pope coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A relic of Former Pope John Paul II, Saint John Paul II will be in Iowa from September 6-9th.

A relic of the Pope’s blood will be in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines. The Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary from Miami, Florida are on a worldwide pilgrimage and Iowa is on the tour.

Pope John Paul II visited Des Moines on October 4, 1979, and held an outdoor mass at Living History Farms. Nearly 350,000 people attended the mass.

The public is welcome to attend mass and visit the relic while it is in Iowa.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

 
Divine Mercy Chapel
St. Patrick Catholic Church
120 5th Street, N.W. Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Veneration: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.  Mass: 8:00 p.m.
 
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
 
ST. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315
Mass (English) 8:30am
Veneration-until 10pm
Holy Hour- 6pm
Mass (Spanish)- 7pm
Veneration-until 9pm
 
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
 
St. Joseph Chapel
Dowling Catholic High School
1400 Buffalo Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Veneration & Teachings
8am-3pm

