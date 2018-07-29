Remembering KWQC Financial Expert Jim Victor

Sad news for KWQC-TV and the entire Quad City community: Financial news contributor Jim Victor has died from injuries in an auto racing incident.

He was part of the first morning newscast on KWQC in October of 1989 featuring former radio exec Charles King. Theresa Bryant joined the team in 1992 and cemented 15 years of television success. Jim provided numbers and insight into the health of local companies. But it was his hearty laugh and friendly personality that rounded out the team.

After changes in programming, Jim continued to share his expertise with a knack for making sense of the numbers. In fact, his special reports, Dollars and Sense continued until early this year.

According to his bio, Jim, an Iowa native, graduated from Iowa State University and started working in financial services in 1973. Most recently he served as Executive Director at Morgan Stanley..

His business partner Sheila Volrath said Jim worked hard and played hard and was always positive.

"He utilized his time to help people, whether it was with our business, his clients, other folks in the office, his family his friends, but most importantly his volunteer work," Volrath said.

His community service included working for United Way, Genesis Hospital Philanthropy and Junior Achievement. He sponsored an annual JA golfing event to raise money for the program that teaches children about business.

Jim had many passions, including running and auto racing. Tragically, he died in a racing incident at the Road America track in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on July 27th.

"He lived every day to the fullest. He knew he was not promised tomorrow, so for him to leave us doing what he absolutely loved gives me a lot of comfort," Volrath added.

Jim Victor will be missed by many and best remembered for his care and concern for his clients, co-workers and the entire Quad City community. He was 71 years old.