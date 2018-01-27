Remembering Matthew and Kash Phelps

Family and friends came together to remember 31-year-old Matthew Phelps and his son, 4-year-old Kash Phelps. Matthew and his son were killed in a house fire last Sunday.

Garrett Willis said Matthew meant so much to so many.

"He's someone you're never going to forget. I mean we were so close. There's so many things that I'm going to miss, the whole family's going to miss just because he's a great person to be around," he said.

Joseph WIllis said he and Matt had been friends for a long time and shared a love for sports. He said Matthew would do anything for anyone.

Alex Doonan said he was always ready to make a new friend.

"He was always in a good mood. He had an infectious smile and he was always ready to make a friend and I'm really going to miss running into him," he said.

Matthew's son, Kash, was also killed in the house fire.

"He came over and played with my kids all the time, him and his sister and he was just full of life, loved everything, smiled all the time," said Joseph Willis.

Matthew's friends said they are also thankful for everyone in the community who was able to donate items for tonight's auction. They said the community support means so much.

The money that has been raised so far will go towards a college fund for Matthew's daughter, Khloe, or a memory fund for Matthew in Khloe's name.