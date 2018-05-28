Remembering those gone but not forgotten

Men and women gathered today at the Historic Summit church in Davenport for the annual Memorial Day service. The service started out in 1919, to honor World War II veterans, but over the years has turned into a celebration to remember the current veterans as well.

They sang and they remembered the country and flag. Which continues to stand tall and proud because of the men and women.

“Most gave something even if they were not killed,” said Tom Knapper, President of the Scott County Historical Society.

“William”, read an organizer of all the names of the men and women, who have died.

Reading the names of the service members no longer here to represent their country.

“We all remember Memorial Day as the servicemen, who were either killed in the service or served in the service and so many times the names are not attached to it,” said Knapper.

Whether they knew someone or not. Today fallen veterans got a flag next to their grave, a flag they fought for.

“I just wanted to honor people that we learned about in school,” said Emma Barker.

“Somebody, somewhere, had to sacrifice for our freedom,” said Knapper.

“So they know that you are remembering them and you care about them,” said Lila Barker.

Although some may be gone, their sacrifice will never be forgotten

“Thank you for serving and we appreciate you,” said Lila Barker.

This was the 99th service the historic church has held for Memorial Day.

