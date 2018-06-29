Remembering those fatally shot in The Capital Gazette newspaper shooting in Maryland

Shortly after announcing the names of the victims, the Capital Gazette in Annapolis released photos of the victims in the shooting.

From left to right: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters.

34-year-old Rebecca Smith was a Sales Assistant who the Gazette says was a recent hire.

59-year-old Rob Hiaasen was an Editor who the paper says was a mentor to many young journalists.

56-year-old John McNamara was a Reporter and Editor who the Gazette says had a passion for regional sports coverage.

61-year-old Gerald Fischman was an Editorial Writer who the Gazette says was known for his insightful thoughts about the community.

65-year-old Wendi Winters was a Reporter who the paper called "prolific" and a well-known community source.