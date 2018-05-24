Remembering to check your tires during National Tire Safety Week

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the summer driving season and this week is National Tire Safety Week.

If you're heading out on the road, don't forget about your tires.

Under-inflated tires reduce your vehicle's fuel economy and can often increase the risk for flat tires, blowouts or loss of tread.

Keeping your tires properly inflated can save you up to .09-per-gallon on gasoline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that motorists check tire pressure and inspect for wear and tear at least once a month.

So before you hit the road, be sure to check your tires.