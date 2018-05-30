Remnants Of Alberto Bring Showers To Midwest

Tropical depression Alberto will weaken as it slides north today. This will help spread clouds and showers into the QCA. While we won't be directly impacted by Alberto the remnants will certainly keep us wet and cooler today. Showers will be mainly east of the river by midday and everyone will dry out overnight.

8 times on record has the QCA had the center of a tropical depression or extra tropical system pass within 150 miles. The most recent of Gustav in 2008, and it looks like we will keep that streak going. Heat and humidity will return tomorrow so enjoy the cool down for now!