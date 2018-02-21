Remodeling work may have contributed to Captain’s Table fire

Renovation work may have contributed to a fire that destroyed at longtime Moline restaurant, although investigators do not intend to release an exact cause.

Flames broke out at the Captain’s Table on River Drive around 10:45 p.m. on January 15.

Moline fire inspector Jerry Spiegel said Wednesday the investigation was limited by the amount of ice and damage at the scene, but he said the fire is considered an accident.

Spiegel refused to say specifically what he believed the cause to be and said he did not intend to make it public.

However, when asked whether remodeling work being done on the restaurant at the time contributed to the fire, Spiegel said “it’s very possible.”

The Captain’s Table posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 29, 2017 that it would close on January 1 for “a total remodel” and planned to reopen in February.

Employees of the restaurant told KWQC the day after the fire that they themselves had spent weeks working on the renovations.

Hours before the flames broke out, some employees had posted videos on social media proudly showing their work and the restaurant’s transformation.

“They were just doing the kind of work you or I would do around the home,” Spiegel said, adding that employees were interviewed as part of the investigation into the fire cause.

The building was declared a total loss because of its instability, and an excavator was used in January to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access.

The restaurant is planning a comeback.

“They do plan to rebuild,” Spiegel said.